Copyright © 2002-2025 Dynadot LLC. All rights reserved.
Aftermarket

User Domain Names For Sale

Discover thousands of user-listed domain name on our domain name marketplace or list your own for sale.

Domain Name
Price
Category
Inbound Links
Age
Dynappraisal
Default Sort
Domain Name
WL.cn$189538.51 | category-Uncategorized
$189538.51
Uncategorized
22839
23
$651532
4-5.com$99888.00 | category-Uncategorized
$99888.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$567502
fe2.com$9999.00 | category-Uncategorized
$9999.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$554124
taxed.com$24900.00 | category-Uncategorized
$24900.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$553001
E.XYZ$299999.00 | category-Business
$299999.00
Business
13
1
$522546
2fe.com$7888.00 | category-Uncategorized
$7888.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$521475
aidoo.com$16691.73 | category-Uncategorized
$16691.73
Uncategorized
6
16
$478259
nchcw.com$745.46 | category-Uncategorized
$745.46
Uncategorized
1
-
$424159
nrhc.com$9950.00 | category-Uncategorized
$9950.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$424141
C.top$189538.00 | category-Uncategorized
$189538.00
Uncategorized
159
8
$411357
capy.cn$4744.31 | category-Uncategorized
$4744.31
Uncategorized
0
3
$402953
2r8.com$8888.00 | category-Uncategorized
$8888.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$402303
thefancy.com$25000.00 | category-Uncategorized
$25000.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$397730
fuelstations.com$24900.00 | category-Uncategorized
$24900.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$368403
aifit.com$12876.59 | category-Uncategorized
$12876.59
Uncategorized
-
-
$365657
ml5.com$9485.05 | category-Uncategorized
$9485.05
Uncategorized
2
21
$364889
geoff.cn$4744.31 | category-Uncategorized
$4744.31
Uncategorized
0
10
$362471
moneys.com$358000.00 | category-Business
$358000.00
Business
417
30
$354849
rises.com$49999.00 | category-Uncategorized
$49999.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$351863
drawn.com$85000.00 | category-Uncategorized
$85000.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$351254
ny2.commake offer | category-Business
make offer
Business
2
24
-
Make Offer
ibike.com$24888.00 | category-Uncategorized
$24888.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$339408
rg.cn$147841.36 | category-Uncategorized
$147841.36
Uncategorized
7
23
$327294
tpe.commake offer | category-Business
make offer
Business
2237
31
$324617
Make Offer
fotoai.com$8844.00 | category-Uncategorized
$8844.00
Uncategorized
-
-
$323654
Total: 232921 Pages
25

User Domains Listings FAQs

Does Dynadot have a listing fee?

No, we currently do not have a listing fee. So there is no risk in listing a domain for sale with Dynadot.

What is the commission fee?

Our user listings commission fee is 10% of the sold price.

Can domains from other registrars be listed in Dynadot's marketplace?

Yes! You can list domains for sale on the Dynadot marketplace even if your domain is with other registrars. You will need to add the domain(s) to your Dynadot account and verify their ownership. Once verified, you can list them for sale on our platform. You can find more information about this process on our open marketplace help file.

What are the requirements to participate in your user listings?

To participate in Dynadot's user listings we require at least $5 USD account spending. You can prepay $5 into your account and use the account credit to pay for your first user listings order or any other purchase with us.

I'm new to domain investing. Do you have any resources available to help learn about the topic or domains for sale?

We certainly do, check out our domain investing guide.

Is there a domain lock after purchasing a domain through your user listings?

Yes - when you buy a domain through our user domain listings, the domain is placed in a "Buy Lock" status for 30 days to help prevent fraud.
You can still use the domain during this period (e.g. update name servers, DNS settings), but you won't be able to transfer it to another registrar or Dynadot account during this period. The lock is automatically removed after 30 days.
